Ares Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. BlackRock TCP Capital comprises 0.1% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned about 0.22% of BlackRock TCP Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,506. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $821.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.69. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCPC. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

