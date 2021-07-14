Ares Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 297,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000. Trinity Capital accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ares Management LLC owned 1.12% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,615,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $7,460,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $7,199,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,924,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

TRIN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 67,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,875. The stock has a market cap of $387.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Trinity Capital Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.