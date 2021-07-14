Ares Management LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. BlackRock TCP Capital makes up approximately 0.1% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned about 0.22% of BlackRock TCP Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 1,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,506. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

