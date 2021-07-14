Ares Protocol (ARES) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $1.13 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00042603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00116330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00153470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,726.98 or 0.99857290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00943887 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,672,936 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

