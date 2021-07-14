Argon Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $93,886.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Argon has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00041958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00115580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00153336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,409.44 or 1.00136930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.08 or 0.00933356 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,419,492 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.