Argon Trading Down 15.7% This Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $2.92 million and $40,389.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00112883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00151474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,520.16 or 1.00055763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00954338 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,419,492 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

