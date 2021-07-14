Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.09. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 580,976 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.46.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of C$945.69 million and a P/E ratio of 12.92.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

