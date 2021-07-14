Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5.23 ($0.07). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,552,256 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £55.86 million and a PE ratio of 8.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.99.

About Ariana Resources (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

