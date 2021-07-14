Arianee (ARIA20) Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Arianee has a total market cap of $20.25 million and approximately $1,952.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arianee Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,280 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

