Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $3,722,700.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 51 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $19,125.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total transaction of $3,652,200.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $2,124,742.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $1,492,387.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,785.60.

ANET stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.25. The company had a trading volume of 278,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $378.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

