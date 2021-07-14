Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $3,722,700.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 51 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $19,125.00.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total transaction of $3,652,200.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $2,124,742.80.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $1,492,387.60.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,785.60.
ANET stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.25. The company had a trading volume of 278,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $378.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.