Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 4.00% of Tastemaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMKR. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,938,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,637,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,165,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMKR remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,716. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

