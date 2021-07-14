Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200,000 Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,556,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,902,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,621,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,961,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,930,000.

OTCMKTS VELOU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,191. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

