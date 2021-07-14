Aristeia Capital LLC Decreases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Aristeia Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 746,808 shares during the quarter. United Airlines comprises approximately 0.6% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of United Airlines worth $30,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Airlines by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $48.38. 603,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,688,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.79.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

