Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $11.79 Million Investment in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,788,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $746,000.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENFAU remained flat at $$10.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.