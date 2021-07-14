Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $12.39 Million Investment in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBEAU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,883,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,932,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,233,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,611,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 32 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,840. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

