Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $14.03 Million Investment in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,028,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,506,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000.

Shares of ITHXU stock remained flat at $$9.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

