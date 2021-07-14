Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $16.05 Million Investment in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Group Nine Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,025. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

