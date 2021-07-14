Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,161,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of SCLEU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 48,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,976. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

