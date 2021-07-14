Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,289,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,896,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGACU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,250,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $7,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $6,744,000.

Shares of LGACU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,325. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

