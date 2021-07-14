Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACXU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

OTCMKTS:PACXU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,751. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

