Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,629,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of DHCAU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 6,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,793. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

