Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CFVIU traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.