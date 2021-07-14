Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,482,000 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,482,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,538,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUDS. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $981,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUDS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. 14,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,980. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

