Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $11.36 Million Position in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,149,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,890,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,675,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,914,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,451,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,980,000.

BIOTU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 1,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,311. Biotech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

