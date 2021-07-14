Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $12 Million Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THMAU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,250,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

THMAU remained flat at $$10.32 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,432. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

