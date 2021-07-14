Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,820,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAHU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000.

ACAHU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

