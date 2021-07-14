Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVIU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:IPVIU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 10,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,086. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.