Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,888,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $11,904,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,928,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,941,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,767,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,444,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTOCU remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,968. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

