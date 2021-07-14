Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,474,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,381,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 5.24% of Seven Oaks Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $195,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVOK remained flat at $$9.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,890. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

