Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATZ. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.50.
ATZ stock traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,057. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 221.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
