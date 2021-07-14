Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATZ. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.50.

ATZ stock traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,057. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 221.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

