Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$43.00 at CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.50.

Get Aritzia alerts:

TSE ATZ traded down C$0.76 on Wednesday, hitting C$36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,057. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$16.32 and a 52-week high of C$38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.06.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.