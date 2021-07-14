Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.09. Arkema has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. Arkema’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $126.72 price objective on Arkema and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

