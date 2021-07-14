Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,886.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,399 shares of company stock worth $3,900,759. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

