ARMOR 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.27 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $20.56 million and $1.27 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00117870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00152885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.40 or 0.99806372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.15 or 0.00949805 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,465,684 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

