Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%.

Shares of AFI opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $126.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.82.

In other news, CFO Amy Trojanowski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 370,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $2,030,701.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armstrong Flooring stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 318.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Armstrong Flooring worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

