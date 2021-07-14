Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,032,000 after acquiring an additional 143,721 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

