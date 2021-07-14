Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Truist increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

