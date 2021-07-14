Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 49,354 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of Insperity worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after buying an additional 500,366 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,158 shares of company stock worth $6,183,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.