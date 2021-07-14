Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 5,773 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.52% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.54. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

