Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1,426.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of PriceSmart worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 355.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 17.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $215,468.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,860,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,063,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $76,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,273 shares of company stock worth $10,285,376 over the last 90 days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

