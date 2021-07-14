Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 164.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

