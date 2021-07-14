Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 113.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,523 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.28% of Option Care Health worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.88 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.