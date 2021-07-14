Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $9.85 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,698 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.81% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $20.28.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

