Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 500.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,801 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.46% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of -0.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

