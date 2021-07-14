Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.59% of Columbus McKinnon worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 516,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after buying an additional 200,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,581 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

CMCO stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.