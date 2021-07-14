Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 378,916 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378,916 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.46% of Healthcare Services Group worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $236,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

