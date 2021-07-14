Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 957,513 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 957,513 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.54% of Hope Bancorp worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.65. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.