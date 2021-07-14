Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after acquiring an additional 723,274 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after buying an additional 363,854 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,949,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,749,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,425,000 after buying an additional 186,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $179.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $250.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $118.66 and a 12 month high of $185.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.96.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

