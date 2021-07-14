Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $334.36 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $334.36 million and $11.79 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arweave has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.01 or 0.00030490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00030050 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

