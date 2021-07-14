Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE ABG traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 93,944 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,379,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

